The name of the man who lead police on a high speed chase of over 100 MPH has been released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Joseph Reed of Rayland, Ohio is expected to have charges filled against him today.

Reed is currently still in a hospital after his crash.

On Wednesday, officials say Reed was chased on

State Route 43 where Wintersville Police joined in on the chase.

The two departments chased the vehicle as it entered onto U.S. 22 Westbound where the Ohio State Highway Patrol took over the chase.

OSHP Officials say the chase reached over 100 MPH on U.S. 22.

Reed entered 22 in Bloomingdale and went South on County Road 23 in Friendship Park where he crashed and was injured.

Officials say Reed is a registered sex offender and was on parole for a sex offense.