UPDATE: 1 am (May 1) The names of those involved in the Jefferson County, Ohio homicide have been released.

Officials say 57-year-old Randy Clinard from Steubenville is deceased.

Thomas Davis

In custody, according to officials, are Thomas Davis 26-years-old and Rusty Stevens, 53 years old, both from Brilliant, Ohio.

Rusty Stevens

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — Wells Township officials have confirmed that a homicide occurred in Brilliant Sunday morning.

Police Chief Sean Norman tells 7News that the victim is a man in his mid-50s and was found inside a home.

Two suspects are now in custody.

Officials are not releasing any names before next of kin are notified.

The investigation is being handled jointly between Wells Township police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

