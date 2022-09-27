An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged.

Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street.

The nine people arrested are:

Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments

Meghan M. Liddick- Age 30-Toronto Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Poss. of marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine 2 cts. (F5), Possession of Drug abuse instruments.

Scott A. Stuck Age 29-Toronto- Aggravated trafficking in drugs (F3)

Daniel W. Wright-Age 53- Toronto – Aggravated trafficking in drugs/methamphetamine (F4,) Possession of drugs (F5,)Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jennifer N. Bryan Age 38- Toronto – Aggravated trafficking in drugs/methamphetamine (F4,) Possession of drugs (F5.)Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tina L. Smith-Age 47- East Liverpool- Complicity to aggravated trafficking of drugs-methamphetamine 2 cts. (F3,) Aggravated Possession of drugs 3cts. (F5,) Endangering children.

Jason N. Barnes- Age 34- East Liverpool- Aggravated trafficking in drugs(F3,) Fugitive from Justice -Parole Violation.

Tyler J. Werntz- Age 31-Toronto-Possession of drugs (Methamphetamine) (F3.)Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan McElroy- Age 24- East Liverpool- Aggravated trafficking in drugs (F3)

Toronto police say the citizens do not want this in their community, and they have zero tolerance for drug trafficking and will use any resources necessary to remove it.