The trendiest fundraiser is coming to Jefferson County.

Drag Queen Bingo is a comedic, lighthearted, show and fundraiser put on by professional celebrity impersonators to raise money for shelter animals in need.

The event will be on October 30 at 1 pm and the show will start at 2 pm at St Florian Hall in Wintersville.

This is an adult 21+ Halloween Party with a cash bar, charcuterie buffet, desserts, costume contest, amazing prizes, and a spiced-up version of Bingo.

$40 includes food, a comedic show, 8 Bingo cards, and nonstop laughs. Costumes are

not mandatory, but there will be prizes for the “Best Theme Costume”

Tickets can be purchased online, at the Jefferson County Humane Society, Hauser’s Furniture, or over the phone at 740-314-5583.

Reserved tables for 8 are available for $350.