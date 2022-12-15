State Representative Ron Ferguson’s (R-Wintersville) legislation designating a portion of State Route 7 in Jefferson County in honor of Sheriff Fred Abdalla today passed the Ohio House and Senate as part of Substitute House Bill 578.

Sheriff Abdalla had a long and accomplished career in public service. A decorated U.S. Army Veteran, he served 2 years in Vietnam, 13 years as mayor of his hometown of Stratton, and was in his 37th year as Jefferson County Sheriff when he passed away earlier this year.

“Sherriff Abdalla was a dedicated public servant, whose presence is deeply missed by Jefferson County,” Ferguson said. “I’m grateful for the passage of this bill, which will serve to commemorate Sheriff Abdalla’s service to our community.

Sub. H.B. 578 will designate the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 7 in the village of Stratton, as the “Fredrick J. Abdalla Memorial Highway.”

The bill now heads to Governor DeWine for signature.