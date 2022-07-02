Safety in the car with the example of a seated, belted teddy bear in the car (Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH. (WTRF) — A car seat safety program is making a triumphant return to Jefferson County.

The Ohio Buckles Buckeyes Program is being brought back after somewhat of an absence.

The reason for the return is that Jefferson County Health Commissioner Andrew Henry attended the child passenger safety technician program.

The health department will now be able to re-engage in the program to educate parents on how to put seats in properly and to assist them with that first installation so they can feel confident going home for the first time.

“There are so many things that overwhelm you as a parent and you may get the car that seat out of the box and feel totally overwhelmed because not only are you worried about putting your child’s car seat in, but you’re worried about everything other thing that parenting is involved with. So, let’s take that stress off you, just call us will show you how to put it in the right way.” Andrew Henry, Jefferson Co. Health Commissioner

The number to call is 740-283-8530 if you would like to schedule your free training session.

Henry says he will also be organizing car seat giveaways from the state for those people who meet a certain criteria in the near future.