Michael Kenneth Kirk of Richmond, Ohio and Ashlee Nicole Rea of Rayland, Ohio, have been charged with child endangerment after Kirk allegedly burned a 3-year-old.

The indictment alleged that Kirk had scalded the 3-year-old with water on March 2nd causing the toddler to have 2nd and 3rd degree burns that they failed to take to a medical treatment.

Authorities said the toddler suffered burns “all along his buttocks, second- and third-degree burns.”

Kirk, 35, was indicted on two felony counts of endangering children and two felony counts of possession of drugs.

Rea, the child’s mother, was indicted on a single felony count of endangering children.

The indictment also alleges Kirk had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession on March 16.