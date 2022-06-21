A couple from Jefferson County were arrested after a search warrant was issued for a house in Toronto.

Officials say they received a search warrant after undercover agents purchased meth from the couple, Alyson and Jeffery McKinnon .

Two kids were living at the home at the time, a 5-year-old was inside the home but the 11-year-old was not at the home during the arrest.

On scene, officials say they recovered cash, marijuana, and prescription medicine.

The couple faces charges of possession of meth, trafficking, and child endangerment. Additional charges are expected.