JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were in Jefferson County today, focusing on a problem many might not know about.

The Governor and First Lady of Ohio held a long time coming celebration of their Imagination Library Program.

It started in 2020, and now at St. Anthony’s Head Start program they gathered to celebrate and share the good outcomes of the program.

“The story in Jefferson County is amazing, two years ago there was no children getting a book, now we have 55% of the children ages zero to five that are getting books in Jefferson County.” Gov. Mike DeWine – Ohio (R)

Local leaders call the Imagination Library a great accomplishment.

Fran DeWine said starting children off reading at a young age has so many benefits.

“We found that a child’s brain is 80% developed by the time their three years old so we don’t wanna waste that time and also some studies show that children that get these books for three years actually come up 15 points on kindergarten readiness, so if our kids start kindergarten and their ready they’re going to be much more successful.” Fran DeWine – First Lady of Ohio

Organizations like the United Way help sign kids up for the Imagination Library.

United Way of Jefferson County, Executive Director Laura Rauch says they have a program called ‘The United Sole’ where they are able to give more than 400 pairs of shoes to kids in need before school starts.

During that time those kids are signed up for the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.

So, they get something special with their shoes.

“At that time we do have face time with the parents and the children and it’s just so special to them. Whenever we start them off with giving them their shoes they immediately get their first book, ‘The Little Engine That Could.’ Their faces just light up, they absolutely love the books and it’s just a nice surprise.” Laura Rauch – Executive Director United Way of Jefferson County

Fran DeWine said there are 60 books in total if the child is signed up from birth, she also said books spark learning, imagination and curiosity all parts of what make reading so special.

If you would like to sign up for the Imagination Library you can head on over to their website or if you have any questions you can all the United Way of Jefferson County!

Their phone number is 740-284-9000.