An Ohio High School and Jr. High were on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning.

Buckeye Local High School and the Jr. High said they were on a soft lockdown for about 30 minutes.

The school said they had Toronto Police, Steubenville Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s on the scene.

Law enforcement did a sweep of the buildings with dogs.

The schools say there was no emergency and that they do a sweep multiple times a year for the safety of the students.