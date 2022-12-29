One person has died after a house fire on Thursday.

Officials say the fire started at 119 Ohio Street in Mingo Junction around 2 am

Fire officials called the incident a double house fire.

The officials at the fire say they tried to get everyone out but the blaze was too much.

Officials say they had to pull fire fighters out of the house because it began collapsing.

Two people were able to get out and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One person died.

The house next to 119 Ohio Street is also a total loss, everyone in that house was able to get out without injury

Names of those involved have not been released at this time.

Brilliant Volunteer Fire Department and the Mingo Fire Department were on scene along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is currently under investigation.