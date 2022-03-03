JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A Jefferson County Jail inmate is charged with felonious assault after allegedly breaking a fellow inmate’s orbital eye socket in a jailhouse fight.

Devon Brandon, 25, an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail, originally charged in Nov. 2020 for voluntary manslaughter, got into a jailhouse fight with another inmate on Feb. 8 and allegedly broke the inmate’s orbital eye socket in multiple places.

Authorities said that the inmate has already undergone one surgery and will need additional surgeries to rebuild the socket.