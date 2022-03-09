A man in the Jefferson County jail pled not guilty to allegedly breaking the eye socket of another inmate during a fight.

Devin Brandon apparently refused to be in court on Wednesday, his lawyer made the plea on his behalf.

Brandon

originally charged in Nov. 2020 for voluntary manslaughter, got into a jailhouse fight with another inmate on Feb. 8, and allegedly broke the inmate’s orbital eye socket in multiple places.

Authorities said that the inmate has already undergone one surgery and will need additional surgeries to rebuild the socket.

Brandon’s pre-trial is set for Tuesday, March 15th at 10 am.