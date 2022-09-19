Taste your way through local craft beer, sample a charcuterie board, and learn all about craft beer at the Books & Brews event on October 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the Main Library in downtown Steubenville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are so excited to partner with the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce for a Books & Brews event. This event will include everything from craft beer education, charcuterie boards, and of course, craft beer samples,” said library Community Outreach and Programming Coordinator Sarita Asawa.

Those who attend can listen to a presentation to learn how to tell the difference between types of craft beers and their flavor profiles.

“The presenters are Jim Chaney, certified beer judge, and Daniel Merritt who has extensive experience in both the commercial and homebrew side of craft beer. By the end, patrons will have all the craft beer lingo they’ll need to talk knowledgably about IPAs, Hefeweizens, and Stouts,” explained Sarita.

She added that information on the brewing process and what it takes to make your own beer at home will be provided.

The event is for adults 21 years of age and older.

The first 50 people who show their library card or sign up for one will receive a limited edition Books & Brews tasting glass. Tickets are $15 each, and you can register online here or by stopping in the Main Library and purchasing a ticket.

“Unique events like Books and Brews are what create the culture of our community! I’m thrilled that the library and chamber can partner together to bring networking and education on a fun topic together for the community at large,” said President Kate Sedgmer of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

Books & Brews promises to be both a delicious and educational evening.

The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County.