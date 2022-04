A Steubenville man is being charged after he allegedly filmed himself performing oral sex on a toddler.

Cody Tyler Whitacre was charged with three counts of rape of a 3-year-old and five counts of creating child pron with the same kid.

Whitacre, 36, allegedly performed oral sex on a 3-year-old child on March 7 and again on March 22, then sent the images to other people on March 17, March 21, and March 22.

Whitacre was arrested by Steubenville police Saturday.