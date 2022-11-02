A man from Ohio was arrested after officials say they responded to a call that the man was waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County.
Officials say they responded to County Road 75 in the Bergholz, Ohio area and made contact with Leroy James Coleman (36 y/o) from Akron, Ohio.
Deputies say Coleman was in possession of a 9mm handgun along with 30 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of Fentanyl.
Coleman was arrested and booked into the Justice Center on pending charges of:
Felony 2 Drug Trafficking Felony 2 Drug Possession Felony 5 Drug Trafficking & Drug Possession Felony 3 Having Weapons Under Disability.
Coleman was also wanted on Felony Drug Trafficking charges from Columbus Ohio State Patrol post and an Escape charge out of Summit County, Ohio.