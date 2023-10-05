JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Law enforcement continues to crack down on drug trafficking in Jefferson County, as one man was arrested Thursday morning at his home with over a kilogram of suspected cocaine.

A narcotics search warrant was executed at 411 Lincoln Avenue in Mingo Junction by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, which is comprised of members from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Steubenville Police Department and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office. Task Force detectives arrested Myron D. Harton, 34, without incident.

Pursuant to the warrant, detectives seized over a kilogram of cocaine, hundreds of suspected fentanyl and Percocet tablets, one stolen firearm, marijuana and U.S. currency.

Harton is charged with one felony count with major drug offender status for possession of cocaine, and weapons under disability. Additional charges are forthcoming. Harton is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.

The Mingo Police Department and the Jefferson County SRT assisted on the search.