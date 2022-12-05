An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home.

Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville.

At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 suspected ecstasy tabs, 50 suspected fentanyl pills, 2 firearms and a bulletproof vest, a large amount of U.S. currency and a wide variety of marijuana and marijuana extract.

Arrested was Louis Jordan, 43, from Columbus.

Jordan is currently being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center on no bond and is facing major drug offender status charges for cocaine, a felony charge for methamphetamine, and weapons under disability. Numerous additional charges are pending.