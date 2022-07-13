A man from Steubenville has been arrested in the Club 106 shooting.
Rolland K. Owens, 32, has been arrested on pending felony charges.
Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told 7News that they believe the incident started as a dispute that resulted in one shot fired inside the club and then moved to shots fired outside of the club.
The four people identified in the shooting are:
- Darnell Ellis, 24, 519 Grandview Ave., Steubenville.
- Damarcus Montorel, 25, 439 Dresden Ave., Steubenville.
- Shaquille Wilson, 28, of Pittsburgh.
- Cinquan Dunn, 19, of Chicago.