A man in Jefferson County was arrested after his wife died.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308.

The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband.

The Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.

