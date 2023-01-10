An Ohio man has been sentenced to jail after he tried to send drugs from California via UPS.

Hakeem Cortez Herbert, 32, is labeled as a major drug offender by Jefferson County officials.

Herbert was sentenced to a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years. After he is released, Herbert will be placed on mandatory post release control for a period of two to five years.

Officials say Herbert was convicted of possessing more than 4 kilograms of meth, which he shipped from California to Ohio using UPS. Officials say that UPS intercepted the package and contacted the local drug task force.

Undercover agents then delivered the package to a Steubenville Ohio address where Herbert drove another person to pick up the package. Herbert took the 4 kilograms of meth to a house on Oregon Ave. where he was arrested.

Prosecutor Jane Hanlin said Herbert was a plague on the community in Jefferson County for years. ‘We are very grateful to the efforts of all those involved in law enforcement who finally removed this individual from the streets, said Hanlin.