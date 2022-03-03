An Ohio man from Jefferson County was charged after he was allegedly trying to cut off the heads of deer.

Kenneth Lee Dorsey, 52, of Richmond was allegedly spotlighting deer to cut their heads off.

Court records say Dorsey had methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say Dorsey was forbidden to hunt because he was prohibited by the federal government from having a firearm, so he allegedly had someone else buy a weapon for him.

Dorsey was officially charged with possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and two counts of unlawful transaction in weapons Sept. 23-Jan. 20.