An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials.

Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence.

Coleman was arrested after a report of a man waving a firearm on county road 75.

Deputies say they found 19 grams of methamphetamine as well as a gram of fentanyl, along with ammunition, plastic sandwich bags and banknotes in a bag that also contained an inmate release card bearing his name and photo.

A ruger handgun was also found deputies say.

Coleman was prohibited from having or possessing guns because of a 2008 burglary conviction in Tuscarawas County.

Coleman was wanted by Columbus police on a felony drug trafficking charge and by Summit County authorities for escape at the time of his arrest.