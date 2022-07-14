The specific joke was not detailed in the affidavit released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. (Getty Images)

A Jefferson County man has been charged with abduction, and two other charges, of an 8-month-old baby.

Austin Lee Gheen of Brilliant told officials that he took the child because he was arguing with the child’s mother and he wanted to go to a relative’s home in Wellsburg.

Green allegedly told officials that he didn’t want to leave the child alone while he went looking for the child’s mom because she left after the argument.

Police say Gheen reached speeds up to 135 MPH on Route 7 with the infant in the car.

Officials say Gheen ignored their efforts to stop the vehicle and caused risk of injury to the baby

Gheen was also charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with an additional finding and one misdemeanor count of endangering children.