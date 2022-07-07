A man in Jefferson County is in jail after he allegedly hit a baseball coach in the back of the head with a baseball bat after a little league game.

Officials in Jefferson County say, Richard Andrew Fellure of Adena, got into a dispute with a coach and the umpire during the game with no incident.

After the game, officials say three people approached Fellure to discuss the dispute during the game and Fellure felt like he was threatened.

Officials say Fellure then grabbed a bat and hit the baseball coach in the back of the head.

Fellure was arrested and charged with felonious assault.