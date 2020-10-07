Ohio man in Jefferson County Jail on drug charges

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- Last night, detectives with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit. arrested an Ohio man out of Pottery Addition on multiple drug charges.

A search warrant was obtained for 35 Barbara Ave. in Pottery Addition.

Home owner, Charles C. White, 46 years old, was arrested and transported on pending drug charges.

Detectives seized 250 grams of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, 19 firearms, $60000.00 in US currency, and had to dismantle a one-pot methamphetamine lab.

White faces pending charges of 1 ct. of possession of methamphetamine (F1), 1 ct. possession of crack cocaine (F5), 1 ct. of trafficking in drugs (F2) and 1 ct. of illegal manufacture of drugs (F2).