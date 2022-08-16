A Jefferson County man pleaded guilty to entering the capitol on January 6.

Steve Billingsley is guilty on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Billingsley will owe $500 in damages.

He could face up to four to 10 months in prison and be fined up to $20,000.

According to court documents, the FBI obtained records from Facebook, which the FBI says confirms Billingsley was in Washington, D.C., and reportedly entered the Capitol grounds on January 6.

Court documents state that Billingsley was depicted in one of the first-person Facebook videos walking east on Constitution Ave. NW toward the Capitol, he reportedly turns the camera on himself as he continues narrating.

The FBI obtained a screenshot of Billingsley from the video.

Court documents state that Billingsley allegedly made a series of statements as he narrated the videos, including: