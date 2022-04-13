Cody Tyler Whitacare, a Steubenville man, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and insanity after he allegedly filmed himself giving oral sex to a 3-year-old.

Whitacare had his bond set at $5 million.

Whitacre, 36, allegedly performed oral sex on a 3-year-old child on March 7 and again on March 22, then sent the images to other people on March 17, March 21, and March 22.

Whitacre was charged with three counts of rape of a 3-year-old and five counts of creating child porn with the same kid.

