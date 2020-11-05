Ohio man sentenced for drug conspiracy

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Ryan Thomas Savage, of Wintersville, Ohio, was sentenced yesterday to 37 months of incarceration for his role in a cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Savage, age 37, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride, Cocaine Base, Heroin, and Fentanyl” in December 2019. Savage admitted to working with others to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Hancock County and elsewhere from February 2018 to August 2019.