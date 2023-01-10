Police in Ohio are looking for a missing woman.

Steubenville Police say they are looking for 20-year-old Amber Elizabeth Barnett.

Barnett is/ has:

5’2

140 pounds

brown hair

green eyes with glasses

last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with ‘2Pac’ written on it, red sweatpants and slides

Barnett was last seen on December 20, 2022 traveling to a residence on the 400 block of Union Ave in Steubenville but never made it there.

Police say her mother has attempted numerous times to contact her but she has not answered.

Barnett could be with a black male known as ‘G’ or ‘Gordon’