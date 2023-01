Officials in Ohio say a road could be closed for 10 days due to a sewer line collapse and a sink hole.

The city of Steubenville says Wellesley Extension from Carnegie Ave. to just north of Franklin Ave., and Franklin Ave. from University Blvd. to and including Wellesley Extension Intersection are closed to all traffic.

Officials say the closure will last approximately 10 days or until repairs can be made.