BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Many drivers are anxiously awaiting the opening of the Wellsburg Bridge, but as construction progresses there will be some upcoming road closures to get the final pieces in place.

Wellsburg and Fort Henry bridge projects still on track for November completion

ODOT announced that starting on Tuesday, July 12, one lane of State Route 7 will be closed in both directions overnight in Brilliant. This will happen each night through Thursday, July 14.

Lane closures will last from 9:00 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. so that crews can set girders or support beams.

ODOT also warns drivers that short-term closures of no more than 15-minutes will happen during that time.

All of this work is weather permitting.