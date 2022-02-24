Local Ohio schools will be honoring Sheriff Fred Abdalla by wearing blue at school on Friday.

It started with Toronto City School’s and then Edison Local School’s along with the Buckeye Local School District all agreeing to wear blue on Friday to honor Sheriff Abdalla.

Abdalla died on Monday, February 21 at the Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 25 from 1 p.m- 7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Toronto Ohio.

A private funeral for Sheriff Fred Abdalla will be on Saturday.