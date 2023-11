STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Steubenville Post is collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Marine Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.

You can drop off toys in the post’s lobby at 1377 Cadiz Road, Wintersville, Ohio, anytime, seven days a week from now until Sunday, Dec. 10.

No cash donations will be accepted and toys must be new and unwrapped.

Toys will be distributed by the regional Marine Corps Reserves chapter.

Video is the week’s top stories.