Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday, June 25, at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Township Road 128, north of State Route 150 in Mount Pleasant Township, Jefferson County.

Cody M. Griffith, 21, was operating a 2018 Polaris RZR sport side-by-side eastbound on Township Road 128.

Griffith was attempting to negotiate a right curve of the roadway on an uphill grade when the vehicle oversteered right, overcorrected left, and drove off the left edge of the road. The vehicle then struck an uphill embankment, overturning on the roadway.

A safety belt or helmet were not used, and Griffith was partially ejected, causing fatal injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Mount Pleasant EMS and Fire Department, and Dillonvale EMS.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.