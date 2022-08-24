New details have been revealed in a Jefferson County shooting.

19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver.

Miller was pronounced dead at Trinity Medical Center West.

Police confirmed that Matthew Lumpkin, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing the weapon from the scene before police could arrive.

The other person arrested was a juvenile, but police have yet to release that name because of pending charges.

Police say the shooting seemed to occur at a party at Lumpkin’s house, where alcohol played a factor.

