Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart.
Officals say Stewart is/has:,
- 5’6
- 150 lbs
- brown hair
- brown eyes
Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, Oh.
Officials say Tristian might be trying to get to Massillon, Ohio and is considered a runaway juvenile
If you happen to see Tristian or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600.