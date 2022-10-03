Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart.

Officals say Stewart is/has:,

5’6

150 lbs

brown hair

brown eyes

Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, Oh.

Officials say Tristian might be trying to get to Massillon, Ohio and is considered a runaway juvenile

If you happen to see Tristian or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600.