STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

After a two year hiatus, the Ohio Valley Health Center Gala is back.

This event is the Ohio Valley Health Center’s biggest fundraiser.



Without it hundred of patients in need could suffer.

“We have a motto that we say within our businesses and it’s you win with people and the health center here wins with people.” Tara Dzvonick – Gala Co-Chair

The Ohio Valley Health Center provides a variety of services that are important to the community, helping the medically uninsured and under insured.

“It’s so important because they can’t get care anywhere else. So we have a great facility here, we have great providers who come in to take care of those that are less fortunate that don’t have the income and so it’s very vital for the people in this area.” Tom Timmons – Treasure Ohio Valley Health Center

Last year alone the Health Center provided half a million dollars worth of free medication.

The Center doesn’t receive any federal funding, or bill anyone for their services.

Organizers say that’s why they are so grateful for the sponsors, donors, and volunteers that have helped tremendously with the gala.

“It just makes a big impact it’s and it’s so great to see our community come together and support such up an important service agency in our community.” Ann Quillen – Executive Director Ohio Valley Health Center

It will be a night of philanthropy, music, dinner, and plenty of awesome gifts.

Up for grabs are more than 230 mystery boxes that range from 10 to 250 dollars.

And 13 live auction items from 500 to 3,000 dollars and one that you can’t put a price on, a portrait of Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

“The atmosphere is incredible. Ann and all the volunteers have done such a great job. Where Hope Grows is the theme and that will be carried out through the décor. It is a formal event black-tie so you will see everybody dressed in their best.” Tara Dzvonick – Gala Co-Chair

The event is this Sunday at the St. Florian Hall with doors opening up at 5 p.m.



Tickets are sold out but be sure to look out for information on next year’s celebration.

Organizers also wanted to thank the community for the support, and give special recognition to everyone who’s helped make this night a success.