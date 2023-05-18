WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Wintersville Police need the public’s help identifying who owns the vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people.

Police say the crash happened on Canton Road at the Two Ridge intersection on April 13 around 6:30 pm.

The photo shows two vehicles involved in the traffic crash, one of which left the scene.

Police say the tan/silver Ford truck in the photo appears to be at fault for the crash but left the scene before officers arrived.

Police want to know if anyone recognizes the truck or the operator and if you can you help them locate it.

Witnesses told police it was a middle-aged male around 5’10”, with shoulder-length blondish hair.

They say there was also a passenger in the truck who go out and into another vehicle before the driver sped off.

Officials say the owner/driver of this pickup truck must contact them at 740-264-5507 ASAP.

Two young people were also injured in the crash.

Stay with 7News for updates.