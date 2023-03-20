WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Just recently Wintersville officials were informed of a debt regarding their property taxes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It was announced at the council meeting that the Village owes almost $139,000 to Jefferson County in back property taxes.

Village Administrator Jesse Kosegi says once they pay the money they are able to file for taxation exemption through the state they will be up to par with their taxes.

He says there are 26 deficient properties going all the way back to the 1960’s.

“This goes back to the first one was in 1968, but there was only one property, but then it came up to around ’94, then 2002 and then it was consistent after that. So what happened I don’t know, but all I know is that we’ve got $139,000 that we have to pay.” Jesse Kosegi – Wintersville Village Administrator

He says the money to pay those back taxes is coming out of the general fund and currently they are pulling the deeds for all of the village’s properties to make sure they are all up to date on taxes.