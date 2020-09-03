One dead after single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- One person has died after a car crash occurred in Jefferson County.
Police say Robert A. Ebert- Cartmill, 30 of Wintersville, was operating a 2005 Mercury Montego on US Route 22 and was driven off the left side of the entrance ramp, eastbound from Lovers Lane, and struck an embankment.
The vehicle went airborne and struck a second embankment.
Cartmill was transported to Trinity West where he was pronouced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
