A school bus crash in Ohio sent one person to a local hospital.

Officials say a crash happened involving a school bus around 6:03 pm on Cadiz Road at Bennett Avenue in Jefferson County, Ohio on Tuesday.

The bus was from Indian Creek Schools. No kids were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials say the bus driver was not injured in the crash.

The other driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and flown by STAT Medevac to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The condition of the driver has not been updated at this time.

No names were given of those involved, at this time.

