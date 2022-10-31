UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m.

7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning.

The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police.

It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th.

Police say they interviewed witnesses who say a third subject, the alleged shooter, arrived at the scene where shots were reportedly fired.

The male who was shot fled to Darlington on a side-by-side were police caught up with him. Police saw he was shot multiple times and he was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident and ask the public to call them with any information about the shooting at (740) 283-6090.

Officials in Jefferson County say one person has been shot and they are still looking for the suspect.

A shots fire call came in Monday afternoon near Sherman Ave.

The person who was shot is being treated and was sent to the hospital.

Officials say they are still looking for the shooter and that person has not been identified at this time.

There is also a heavy police presence on Darlington Rd in Steubenville.

Stick with 7News for any updates as this is a breaking news story.