JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — With school being out and vacations being planned, the American Red Cross is experiencing a ‘summertime slump’ when it comes to their blood supply.

They have a set goal of 44 units total, but only have around 25 donors signed up.

In order to combat this shortage, the Red Cross is hosting their annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive on June 15th at St. Florian Hall.

Board member Tonica Crawford says that this drive in particular is essential to staying ahead in Jefferson County.

“You would hate to be on the other side of a hospital room to find out that either you or your loved one cannot receive blood. And again, there’s times where it can mean life or death, it can mean suffering or healing, and we really want to be proactive in making sure that we’re doing everything we can to sustain our community,” said Crawford.

This drive, dating back 36 years – is focusing on sickle cell disease, in which treatment requires each individual to go through a series of blood transfusions.

Still need some encouragement? Region account manager, Phyllis Riccadonna, knows what will give you a ‘poke’ of encouragement.

“We give you – yes – juice and cookies.”

The American Red Cross encourages people to sign up for an appointment on redcrossblood.org, but walk-ins are always welcome.