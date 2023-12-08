JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Do you need help finding a notary, assistance with housing or a place to take a stray animal?

There will soon be one website to help you with all three of those questions and many more in Jefferson County.

Representatives from health care, education, government and more all met up at Eastern Gateway Community College Friday morning.

They’re collaborating on the Jefferson County Resource Network, a website with links to the people who can help you with anything from transportation to eye care.

Organizers say they want a one-stop shop that can be updated much faster than a paper contact list.

“A lot of times there’s that person that knows, right? If you need something, you call this person, and what happens when that person is no longer there? So we’re looking for that timeless place where folks can go, you know, where in the old days it may have been a phone book.” Dr. Chuck Kokiko, Superintendent, Jefferson County Educational Service Center

The meeting gathered their contact information to be put up onto the website, which is already live at JCResourceNetwork.org.

There will also be an app, which is expected to be up and running by April.