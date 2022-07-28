JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It has been exactly one year since a tornado touched down in parts of Harrison and Jefferson Counties.

There has been some growth since then.

A new house was rebuilt after the tornado tore through the old one.

The National Weather Service said it hit New Athens and New Alexandria, but the worst of it hit parts of Wintersville.

One home had part of its roof lifted off.

Another had it’s entire garage roof taken apart.

But Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella says the village rallied after a terrible event.

“What’s a terrible tragedy when you have an act of God like that come through but as you can see Wintersville’s very resilient and already building back, with building the house that was torn down is already going back up so that’s good news and cleaning up other lots of things like that.” Mike Petrella – Mayor of Wintersville

He says as rare as it was to see a tornado in the area he encourages everyone to be aware of their surroundings and take all necessary safety precautions if it happens again.