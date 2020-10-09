Operation Trick or Treat: To Catch a Predator leads to arrests

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Multiple agencies came together to fight against a growing threat in the Ohio Valley.

The Amsterdam Police Department along with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office were assisted by Bergholz Police Department, Jefferson and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in their newest campaign called Operation Trick or Treat To Catch a Predator.

The campaign was conducted from October 4-6 and During that time, 4 men were arrested and charged for allegedly soliciting sexual acts from law enforcement officials.

They allegedly contacted who they thought was an underage female and arranged to meet with her while sending elicit messages and photos among other things.

These are the individuals they took down in less the 48 Hours.

ALL NEW:

Tune into 7News at Noon to hear the story!

Chad Vahalik, 60 of Amsterdam was Charged with Importuning

Raymond Bright Sr., 63 of Amsterdam was Charged with Importuning

Kyle Vinka, 30 of Bergholz was Charged with Importuning

Jason Clutter, 31 of Malvern was charged with Importuning, Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Now Officials are asking if there are any other victims of these individuals or others to please come forward and contact the Amsterdam Police Department at (740) 543-3797 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 283-8600.

We’ll have more of an in-depth look at how this program came to be on 7News this coming Tuesday..