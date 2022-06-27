JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

An overdose spike in Jefferson County had the Health Department on alert.

Recently they had a spike in overdose cases in a 24 hour time period.

From Thursday into Friday it was reported by the Ohio Department of Health that there were six overdoses.

After investigating further they saw a slow increase in overdoses through out last week.

Health Commissioner Andrew Henry says when they see something like this they know it is already out in the community spreading around.

“Generally you know it would have been a bad batch of whatever drug someone is using and I hate to use that term, ‘bad batch’ because there is never a good batch of any drug, but at any rate you know there was something in that drug that was causing an increase in overdoses in our community.” Andrew Henry – Jefferson County Health Commissioner

When this happens first responders are notified along with the public so they can check on their loved one who might have an addiction problem.