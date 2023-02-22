Officials say a person jumped from a bridge on Ohio State Route 7 in Jefferson County, Ohio.

Upon arrival officials say the person was dead on arrival.

Officials say the person jumped off the bridge on Ohio State Route 7 and landed onto a commercial off ramp on cool Springs Road.

Officials say they are ruling the dead on arrival a as suicide.

The name of the person was not released at this time.

On the scene was the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Mingo Fire Department, Mingo Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.