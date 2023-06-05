A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle after they were walking across a road by Sonny Boy Family Restaurant.

Officials say a woman was struck on Canton Road in Jefferson County.

A pickup truck illegally made a left-hand turn out of Sabina Dr, according to officials.

Wintersville Police along with Ohio State High Way Patrol are investigating.

The driver of the truck was cited and released from the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Trinity West and then to Presbyterian by ambulance.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.